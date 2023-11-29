Salt Lake City Named 'Preferred Host' for 2034 Winter Olympics

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Salt Lake City, Utah, which hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, is in line to host the Games once again in 2034.

The International Olympic Committee announced that it has invited the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to "targeted dialogues" regarding Salt Lake City hosting the 2034 Winter Games.

In addition, the IOC has invited the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) into targeted dialogues for the 2030 Games to take place in the French Alps.

Both the French Alps and Salt Lake City have been named as "preferred hosts" for the Games.

Per The Athletic, the hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are expected to be made official in July.

Karl Stoss, who served as the chairperson of the IOC's future host commission, explained what drew the committee to the French Alps and Salt Lake City.

"What really stood out about the French Alps and Salt Lake City-Utah projects was their vision for the athlete experience, their alignment with regional and national socio-economic development plans, and their very strong support from the public and from all levels of government," Stoss said at a news conference (h/t The Athletic).

"The commission felt strongly that the other interested parties would benefit from more time to optimize the athlete experience of their future Games, and to continue to build on their burgeoning foundations of public and political support."