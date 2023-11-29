Panthers' Bryce Young Talks Frank Reich Firing: 'We All Look in the Mirror'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young told reporters Wednesday that the firing of head coach Frank Reich is a reality check for the entire team.

"We all take ownership, especially offensively," Young said, per ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper. "It's all of us. We all look in the mirror. There's all things we could do better. We all wanted to do better. It's a collective unit, there's no finger-pointing from players, coaches, nothing. We all could have been better. We have to improve."

The Panthers fired Reich on Monday following a 1-10 start to the 2023 season. The team hired him in January.

Carolina also fired quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley

Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, has been particularly disappointing in his rookie season. The Alabama product has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,877 yards and nine touchdowns against eight interceptions, in addition to rushing for 161 yards.

However, the Panthers also lack any sort of receiving threat and have had a non-existent run game this year, contributing to the overall issues on offense.