Report: Panthers' Tepper Purposely Mispronounces Names to Put People 'in Their Place'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper may not be the best boss.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted Tepper mispronounced the name of recently fired head coach Frank Reich during a press conference Tuesday discussing the change.

According to Florio, that might have been by design. He spoke with a source who said Tepper will intentionally pronounce names incorrectly as "his way of putting people in their place."

