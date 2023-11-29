Tyreek Hill Says Dolphins Are 'Better' Than Chiefs' 2019-20 Super Bowl Title Team

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he made a bold declaration about his current squad on Tuesday.

While speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Hill, who was traded from Kansas City to Miami prior to the 2022 season, said he feels like the 2023 Dolphins are a better team than the Chiefs' championship-winning group from 2019.

"The way we practice, the way we play for one another is something that I've never seen before in a team," Hill said. "I won a Super Bowl, and I feel like this is probably the better team than when we won a Super Bowl back when I was on [Kansas City]."

Of course, Hill is overlooking the fact that his Dolphins lost to the Chiefs earlier this season. Hill had one of his worst outings of the year in that game, finishing with eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns with a lost fumble. It stands as the fourth time he had less than 100 yards in 2023 and the second time he didn't reach the end zone.

The loss to Kansas City aside, Miami leads the AFC East with an 8-3 record. When asked what he thinks can stop the Dolphins from winning the Super Bowl this year, Hill declared, "I say ourselves."