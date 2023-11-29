Eagles vs. Bills Averages 30.9M Viewers; Most-Watched CBS National Game Since 2007

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills played one of the most exciting games of the year, and it captured the attention of the football world in a major way.

According to a press release, the Eagles' thrilling 37-34 overtime victory was the most-watched game in the CBS national window in 16 years with an average of 30.901 million viewers. The last time CBS scored such a monumental audience in the same window was a 2007 matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, which drew an average of 33.819 viewers.

The viewership from this past Sunday represented a 32-percent increase from last year's comparable window. The 4:25 pm ET game on CBS is averaging 24.691 million viewers this season, which the release said is "more than any sports, entertainment or news series on any network." Overall, CBS Sports is in the midst of its most-watched season since 1998 with an average of 19.670 million viewers through Week 12, up seven percent from last year.

The audience for the Philadelphia-Buffalo game was treated to a special showcase, as the Eagles scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and won on a walk-off touchdown by star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles will be in another marquee matchup in Week 13 when they face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.