Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Expecting James Conner's 'Absolute Best' vs. Former Team

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will make his return to Pittsburgh on Sunday against the Steelers, and Black and Gold head coach Mike Tomlin is expecting the veteran to be at the top of his game for the matchup.

"We can't allow James Conner to do what James does," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "Know and love and got a lot of respect for James. He is a legitimate tough guy, a big-time competitor. Expecting nothing but his absolute best coming back into Pittsburgh because I know him."

Tomlin added: "Aside from his will and intangible things, man, his skillset. When he gets into the secondary, he's tough to deal with. He's a combative runner. He has a nose for the line to gain and the goal line—he has for his entire career. He's always been a touchdown scorer."

Tomlin and the Steelers selected Conner, a Pennsylvania native, in the third round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old was impressive in four seasons with the Steelers, rushing for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns in 50 games, in addition to catching 124 passes for 963 yards and four scores.

Conner earned a Pro Bowl selection during his second season in Pittsburgh in 2018 after rushing for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games, in addition to catching 55 passes for 497 yards and one score.

Following the 2020 season, Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals and he agreed to a three-year extension with the franchise in March 2022.

Conner earned his second career Pro Bowl selection during his first season in the desert in 2021 after rushing for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 37 passes for 375 yards and three scores.

Through eight games this season, Conner has rushed for 526 yards and two touchdowns and has caught 14 passes for 36 yards.