    Vikings HC: Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall All Options as QB1 vs. Raiders

    Timothy Rapp, November 28, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 27: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings listens for a play call during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
    Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

    Josh Dobbs had a brutal outing on Monday night, finishing 22-of-32 for 185 yards, one touchdowns, four interceptions and two sacks taken in the Minnesota Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

    And that has created a quarterback controversy in Minnesota.

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Kevin O'Connell indicated he will consider QBs Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall as potential starters at Las Vegas. Notably mentioned that the return of Justin Jefferson will impact what the offense is best at. Does that mean he needs his best downfield thrower? Maybe?

    Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters there was "no timeline" to decide between Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall with the Vikings in their bye week, and that all three would be "evaluated to see what gives us the best chance to win."

