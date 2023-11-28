Vikings HC: Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall All Options as QB1 vs. Raiders

Vikings HC: Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall All Options as QB1 vs. RaidersNovember 28, 2023
Josh Dobbs had a brutal outing on Monday night, finishing 22-of-32 for 185 yards, one touchdowns, four interceptions and two sacks taken in the Minnesota Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.
And that has created a quarterback controversy in Minnesota.
Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN
Kevin O'Connell indicated he will consider QBs Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall as potential starters at Las Vegas. Notably mentioned that the return of Justin Jefferson will impact what the offense is best at. Does that mean he needs his best downfield thrower? Maybe?
Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters there was "no timeline" to decide between Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall with the Vikings in their bye week, and that all three would be "evaluated to see what gives us the best chance to win."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
