Vikings HC: Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall All Options as QB1 vs. Raiders

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Josh Dobbs had a brutal outing on Monday night, finishing 22-of-32 for 185 yards, one touchdowns, four interceptions and two sacks taken in the Minnesota Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

And that has created a quarterback controversy in Minnesota.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters there was "no timeline" to decide between Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall with the Vikings in their bye week, and that all three would be "evaluated to see what gives us the best chance to win."

