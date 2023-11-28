Video: Bradley Cooper Says He'd Trade Possible 2024 Oscars Wins for Eagles Super Bowl

X

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2023

    Bradley Cooper is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

    So diehard, in fact, that he told Howard Stern on Tuesday he'd rather see the team win a Super Bowl then win Oscars for best director and actor for Maestro alongside his co-star, Carey Mulligan.

    And he didn't have to think twice:

    Cooper said he became friends with team owner Jeffrey Lurie and former head coach Andy Reid while filming Silver Linings Playbook.

    "I've been lucky enough to go to a number of games and been able to bring my daughter and my mom and friends," he added. "And it's been amazing to watch my [7-year-old daughter Lea]—she now actually is able to tell when we're on defense and offense—and she's like, 'Go D! Go D!'"

    Keep in mind, Cooper has never won an Oscar despite being nominated nine times. But Eagles fans are built different, famous actors included.

