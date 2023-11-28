Video: Bradley Cooper Says He'd Trade Possible 2024 Oscars Wins for Eagles Super Bowl

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Bradley Cooper is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

So diehard, in fact, that he told Howard Stern on Tuesday he'd rather see the team win a Super Bowl then win Oscars for best director and actor for Maestro alongside his co-star, Carey Mulligan.

And he didn't have to think twice:

Cooper said he became friends with team owner Jeffrey Lurie and former head coach Andy Reid while filming Silver Linings Playbook.

"I've been lucky enough to go to a number of games and been able to bring my daughter and my mom and friends," he added. "And it's been amazing to watch my [7-year-old daughter Lea]—she now actually is able to tell when we're on defense and offense—and she's like, 'Go D! Go D!'"