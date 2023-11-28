49ers' Nick Bosa: Chase Young Is 'Better Than I Even Thought' After Commanders Trade

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

It's safe to say 49ers star Nick Bosa is loving the addition of Chase Young in San Francisco.

Speaking Tuesday on 104.5 KNBR, Bosa admitted that Young has been "better than I even thought" since his addition to the roster in a trade with the Washington Commanders earlier this season.

"He's extremely talented. He's actually more farther along than I even thought since I've seen him in college," Bosa said. "I think he's better than I even thought at the moment. Just watching him on tape, I think he could be one of the top elite pass rushers in the league."

Bosa and Young were standout defensive linemen for the Ohio State Buckeyes during their college days. They combined for 12 sacks in 2017 and 14.5 in 2018 as teammates.

Although Young is still learning the system in San Francisco, he's off to a strong start with his new team. In three games with the 49ers, Young has posted 1.5 sacks, three tackles, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits.