NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Clinching, Elimination Scenarios Released for Week 13

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Clinching, Elimination Scenarios Released for Week 13November 28, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles can be the first team to punch their NFL playoff ticket in Week 13.
Avoiding a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers and getting the right results elsewhere will secure Philadelphia's postseason passage:
Field Yates @FieldYates
The first team that can clinch a playoff berth: the Eagles in Week 13. <br><br>There are 4 ways:<br><br>1. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR<br>2. PHI win + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR<br>3. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR<br>4. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie + NO loss or…
At the other end of the spectrum, the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots can all be eliminated from playoff contention this week. The Panthers have the most straightforward path since a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do the job.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
