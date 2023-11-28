X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Clinching, Elimination Scenarios Released for Week 13

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles can be the first team to punch their NFL playoff ticket in Week 13.

    Avoiding a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers and getting the right results elsewhere will secure Philadelphia's postseason passage:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    The first team that can clinch a playoff berth: the Eagles in Week 13. <br><br>There are 4 ways:<br><br>1. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR<br>2. PHI win + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR<br>3. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR<br>4. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie + NO loss or…

    At the other end of the spectrum, the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots can all be eliminated from playoff contention this week. The Panthers have the most straightforward path since a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do the job.

    NFLPlayoffScenarios @NFLScenarios

    Week 13 Playoff Elimination Scenarios: <a href="https://t.co/NHz00RdKMZ">pic.twitter.com/NHz00RdKMZ</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.