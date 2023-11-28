Knicks' Josh Hart: 'Tough' to Get Shooting Rhythm When 'You Don't Feel Included'

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart hasn't shot well to start the 2023-24 season, scoring just 7.1 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting (28.6 percent from three-point range).

It's a big dip down from his previous two seasons, when he shot 51.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three for 11.9 points per game.

As far as what might be contributing to his struggles this season, Hart offered up a role change this year as a potential reason.

"I'm a rhythm player," Hart said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

"I'm not someone that's just a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter, that just only does that. That's not what I know. … I'm more someone who can get in the lane and find guys and stuff like that, and I'm capable of making shots.

"When you don't have a rhythm like that or you don't feel included — it's just, sometimes (it is) tough not touching it and having to catch and shoot."

Katz explained in detail what Hart's role looks like this year compared to last season, when Hart arrived in town following a midseason trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Hart's job is different this season — and it's not just because he's playing more backup power forward, a job that hasn't enthused him, especially during games when he has to defend opponents with significant size advantages. He doesn't handle the basketball quite as often as he did last season after the Knicks traded for him. Some of those possessions have gone to Donte DiVincenzo, the newcomer who slots in at guard while Hart slides down a position."

Katz also explained that Hart has played a lot in the corners and doesn't hold onto the ball as long either.

Hart was sensational in 2022-23, and the Knicks followed suit. They went 17-8 with him in the lineup (47-35 overall on the season). He scored 10.2 points per game on 58.6 percent shooting (51.9 percent from three) alongside 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Hart excelled in the Knicks' five-game first-round playoff series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers by posting 11.6 points on 56.1 percent shooting and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Ultimately, former Villanova star has proven capable of far better play than he's shown this season, and this season is only 16 games old. There's plenty of time for Hart to get into that rhythm he mentioned and put up performances that he authored last year.