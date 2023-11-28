Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Diontae Johnson Can't Let Emotions 'Affect His Next Down'

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin chided Diontae Johnson after the wide receiver made little effort to recover a fumble in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Diontae can't let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down, but I'll give him an opportunity to address that with you guys," Tomlin told reporters. "I'll give him an opportunity to address that with his teammates. I'm not going to add any additional color. I think plays like that are best described and outlined by those involved and less so by guys like me."

In the first quarter of the contest, fans couldn't help but catch Johnson's reaction — or lack thereof — after Jaylen Warren coughed up the ball.

Addressing the play after the game, Johnson said he didn't see the fumble happen, hence his reaction in the moment.

In the 27-year-old's defense, he appeared to have his head turned away when Warren first fumbled the ball. However, he did turn around in time to see the ball loose on the ground. Not to mention, his general effort was lacking from the snap.

Johnson's focus seemed to be elsewhere. Tomlin alluded to the previous play, which saw the 5'10" pass-catcher fail to fully secure a pass in the back of the end zone. The original call of an incompletion might have been overturned if Tomlin had thrown the challenge flag.

This could all symbolize a wider sense of discontent from Johnson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday he had gotten into a "heated argument" with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick after the Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Johnson had reportedly been "visibly upset on the sideline during the game" and "continued 'chirping' at the coaches all the way into the locker room."