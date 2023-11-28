Jets' Aaron Rodgers Defends MetLife Turf: Other Places 'Are S--tholes' in Comparison

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Defends MetLife Turf: Other Places 'Are S--tholes' in ComparisonNovember 28, 2023
Opposing players may not like playing at MetLife Stadium, but Aaron Rodgers is pushing back at the notion it's one of the worst in the NFL.
"There's a lot worse places than MetLife, I can promise that. I don't know who was doing the poll, I don't remember if I got asked any of those questions. But I could give you a lot of stadiums that are s--tholes comparatively," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I don't remember this many big name guys tearing their Achilles..<br><br>There's always gonna be conversation around the surfaces but there's a lot worse places than MetLife" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZdkzZt0YEt">pic.twitter.com/ZdkzZt0YEt</a>
NFL players ranked MetLife among the worst facilities in the league in a poll conducted by The Athletic.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.