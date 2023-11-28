Jets' Aaron Rodgers Defends MetLife Turf: Other Places 'Are S--tholes' in Comparison

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Opposing players may not like playing at MetLife Stadium, but Aaron Rodgers is pushing back at the notion it's one of the worst in the NFL.

"There's a lot worse places than MetLife, I can promise that. I don't know who was doing the poll, I don't remember if I got asked any of those questions. But I could give you a lot of stadiums that are s--tholes comparatively," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show.

NFL players ranked MetLife among the worst facilities in the league in a poll conducted by The Athletic.

