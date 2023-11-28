X

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Defends MetLife Turf: Other Places 'Are S--tholes' in Comparison

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Opposing players may not like playing at MetLife Stadium, but Aaron Rodgers is pushing back at the notion it's one of the worst in the NFL.

    "There's a lot worse places than MetLife, I can promise that. I don't know who was doing the poll, I don't remember if I got asked any of those questions. But I could give you a lot of stadiums that are s--tholes comparatively," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I don't remember this many big name guys tearing their Achilles..<br><br>There's always gonna be conversation around the surfaces but there's a lot worse places than MetLife" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZdkzZt0YEt">pic.twitter.com/ZdkzZt0YEt</a>

    NFL players ranked MetLife among the worst facilities in the league in a poll conducted by The Athletic.

