X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Among My Favorite NFL Players to Watch

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 28, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is enjoying an incredible 2023 season, and he has a big fan in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who expressed his thoughts during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "Dak Prescott has become one of my favorite Quarterbacks to watch..<br><br>He's really playing the position and he's using his cadence beautifully..<br><br>I love the way he's playing and he's really impressing me" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/uMOFJwlrRT">pic.twitter.com/uMOFJwlrRT</a>

    Prescott has completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns (six interceptions).

    He's been particularly exceptional over his last five contests with 17 touchdowns to just two picks alongside 320.4 passing yards per game. Dallas has also won five of its last six games to move to 8-3.

    Prescott has been sensational, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Dak Prescott has an 80.7 QBR since Week 6.<br><br>Nobody else is over 68. <br><br>He's been comfortably the best quarterback in football for half a season now.

    Prescott's performance in his most recent game, a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders, was PFF's highest-graded output by a quarterback in 16 years.

    PFF @PFF

    Dak Prescott had the highest single game grade by a QB since 2007😳 <a href="https://t.co/XOxbHMAcZf">pic.twitter.com/XOxbHMAcZf</a>

    He finished that game 22-of-32 for 341 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

    As PFF noted, Prescott has been particularly impressive on throws of 10 or more yards downfield.

    PFF @PFF

    Dak Prescott on 10+ yard throws since the Cowboys bye week <br><br>⭐️ 50 completions (1st)<br>⭐️ 1,076 passing yards (1st)<br>⭐️ 13 TDs (1st)<br>⭐️ 0 INTs<br>⭐️ 148.6 passer rating (1st) <a href="https://t.co/jhT3on3z0c">pic.twitter.com/jhT3on3z0c</a>

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Among My Favorite NFL Players to Watch
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Thanks to his efforts, Dallas now leads the NFL with 31.5 points per game. He's also found himself in the NFL MVP conversation too.

    For now, Prescott and the Cowboys are looking to continue their winning ways. A home game against the Seattle Seahawks looms ahead on Thursday.