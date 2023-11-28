Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Among My Favorite NFL Players to Watch

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is enjoying an incredible 2023 season, and he has a big fan in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who expressed his thoughts during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Prescott has completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns (six interceptions).

He's been particularly exceptional over his last five contests with 17 touchdowns to just two picks alongside 320.4 passing yards per game. Dallas has also won five of its last six games to move to 8-3.

Prescott has been sensational, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted.

Prescott's performance in his most recent game, a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders, was PFF's highest-graded output by a quarterback in 16 years.

He finished that game 22-of-32 for 341 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

As PFF noted, Prescott has been particularly impressive on throws of 10 or more yards downfield.

Thanks to his efforts, Dallas now leads the NFL with 31.5 points per game. He's also found himself in the NFL MVP conversation too.