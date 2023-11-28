NFL Sets Thanksgiving Day Record with 34.1M Average Viewers Across 3 Games

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL set a Thanksgiving Day average viewership record of 34.1 million last week, per a league press release.

"The average viewership (TV+Digital) across all three games -- Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders versus Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers versus Seattle Seahawks -- was 34.1 million, the highest Thanksgiving Day average on record and surpassing the previous record of 33.6 million last year.

"The total unduplicated audience across all three games was 133 million, the second-highest Thanksgiving Day total audience on record behind only last year."



The game between the Commanders and Cowboys averaged 41.8 million viewers across television and digital, marking the second-most watched Thanksgiving Day game in league history. The Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants last season is still No. 1.

Dallas won this year's Thanksgiving Day game 45-10 behind 25 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Cornerback DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth pick-six of the season.

The Green Bay Packers' 29-22 upset win over the Detroit Lions to kick off the Thanksgiving Day festivities brought in 33.7 million viewers across television and digital.