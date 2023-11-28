Dak Prescott: 'What I Say to Myself Is, I Haven't Done S--t' amid Cowboys' Success

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Dak Prescott helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a third straight blowout victory on Thanksgiving Day, but he isn't ready to enjoy the fruits of success just yet.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Prescott said that he understands there's a larger goal for him to chase, so, "What I say to myself is, I haven't done s--t."

Prescott and the Cowboys have been defeating opponents by an average of 30 points during their current win streak. Dallas leads the NFL with 31.5 points per game this season.

However, the Cowboys still have yet to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs since they last won the Super Bowl in 1995. Dallas is surely hoping to break through that threshold this season, but it won't be easy with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers standing in its way.