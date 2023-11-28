LSU Star Olivia Dunne Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie for 2024 Issue

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is going to be featured again in Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, but this time it will be as an official rookie.

Sports Illustrated made the announcement Dunne will be in the 2024 Swimsuit Issue where she was photographed in Porto and North of Portugal.

"Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing's changed," Dunne said as part of the announcement. "It's still a dream come true. I can't believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal."

This marks the second consecutive year that Dunne will appear in the issue. She was one of two LSU athletes featured in the 2023 issue, along with basketball star Angel Reese.

The 2024 release will mark the 60th anniversary of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. Dunne is being featured as an official SI Swimsuit rookie this time around. Past rookies include Olivia Culpo, Kate Upton, Brooklyn Decker and Chrissy Teigen.

More details about the issue will be unveiled in the lead up to its release. The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will be available in May.

Dunne will be entering her senior year on the LSU gymnastics team next year. The 21-year-old missed most of her junior season because of shoulder, biceps and leg injuries.