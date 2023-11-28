Bill O'Brien Says Mac Jones Isn't 'the No. 1 Guy to Blame' for Patriots' Struggles

Bill O'Brien Says Mac Jones Isn't 'the No. 1 Guy to Blame' for Patriots' StrugglesNovember 28, 2023
Elsa/Getty Images
Bill O'Brien is not allowing fans to place the entire blame on Mac Jones.
The New England Patriots offensive coordinator thrust the majority of the responsbility for the team's offensive struggles on himself during Tuesday's meeting with reporters.
"Things haven't gone great for him this year," O'Brien said. "I don't think that he's the No. 1 guy to blame. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. I'm the one who designs it, and it's not going very well."
