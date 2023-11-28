MLB Trade Rumors: Alex Bregman Subject of Calls Ahead of Astros Contract Year

Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Houston Astros wouldn't seem like sellers this offseason after reaching the ALCS for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, but Alex Bregman's contract status could force their hand.

Per MLB Network Radio's Jim Duquette and SNY's Andy Martino, the Astros are listening to offers for Bregman with the two-time All-Star heading into the final season of his contract in 2024.

Bregman will earn $28.5 million in 2024, the final season of a five-year, $100 million contract he signed in March 2019.

It's worth noting that listening to offers is very different than actively shopping a player with the intent of moving him. At this time of year, especially, teams are open to listening on virtually every player just to see what deals might be out there.

The Astros have been in this position with a key player before and opted to play things out. George Springer didn't have a long-term deal done going into the 2020 season and wound up signing with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent after the year.

Houston did receive a compensatory pick in the 2021 MLB draft for losing Springer. This would likely happen again if Bregman were to leave after next season, but there's also the question of how valuable a fourth-round comp pick is compared to the multiple high-level prospects the Astros could ask for by putting him on the market.

Carlos Correa did the same thing after the 2021 season when he signed with the Minnesota Twins as a free agent.

Even though the Astros won the AL West and made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last season, there are cracks in the foundation starting to show. Their 90 wins were the fewest in a 162-game season since 2016 (84-78).

Justin Verlander, who will turn 41 on Feb. 20, was the best pitcher on the team after being acquired in a midseason trade with the New York Mets. They have the worst farm system in baseball, per MLB.com.

It would be a huge surprise if the Astros dealt Bregman, but the seven-year run of success for the franchise with this core group of players is likely coming to an end soon. They could expedite that process by trading him.