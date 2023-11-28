Jerry Jones Says Shaquille Leonard 'Isn't a Hard Scouting Job' Ahead of Cowboys Visit

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Jerry Jones does not need to look at much film to know the Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing Shaquille Leonard.

The Cowboys owner appeared on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and said Leonard's upcoming visit "isn't a hard scouting job" and will largely be about checking his health.

"It's not real hard to look and see what a player he's been," Jones said. "He's been outstanding during his career. We'll want to check his health, see where he is currently."

The Indianapolis Colts released Leonard last week amid declining playing time. Leonard made an All-Pro team his first four seasons in Indianapolis but was limited to three games in 2022 due to lingering back issues and has been noticeably less effective this season. PFF gave Leonard a grade of just 60.3 across his nine appearances with the Colts in 2023, and he was starting to lose out on his snap share.

The Cowboys are in need of a linebacker to stabilize their front seven after losing Leighton Vander Esch for the season with a neck injury. Dallas should be considered a strong contender to land Leonard, but the in-division rival Philadelphia Eagles are also expressing interest.

The Eagles lost linebacker Zach Cunningham to a hamstring injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and have been dealing with a depleted linebacking corps for weeks. Jones said it wasn't surprise to see the Eagles and other teams express interest in Leonard.

"I don't know that you would stop there. There are probably several teams he could make a contribution to," Jones said.

The Cowboys and Eagles are likely the two best options for Leonard if he hopes to compete for a Super Bowl while receiving significant playing time. He's clearly not the all-world star who helped reset the linebacker contract market a few years ago, but Leonard can still be effective in spurts.