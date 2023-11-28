NFL Insider Names Cowboys' Quinn Among Potential Panthers HC Targets with Reich Fired

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are expected to cast a wide net for their head-coaching search, with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson being among the potential outside candidates.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named those three top coordinators, along with Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The list is essentially a who's who of top coordinators on both sides of the ball, as owner David Tepper's motivation in hiring a new coach remains to be seen.

Frank Reich, who was fired Monday after just 11 games at the helm, was an offensive-minded coach with NFL experience. He lasted less than a full season as the Panthers offense looked uninspired, and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled to develop.

Smart money is on the Panthers going for another offensive mind. Carolina invested significant draft capital to move up in the 2023 draft and select Young, so his development will be paramount to the franchise's future.

Slowik has done yeoman's work getting CJ Stroud ready in Houston and comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree that's yielded several successful head coaches already. Johnson helped turn the Lions around with his brand of offensive innovation but pulled himself out of head-coaching positions last year; he'll likely be picky in taking a job this offseason, and Carolina will not be one of the premier openings.

Quinn has likewise been patient with head-coaching openings, which will make him an unlikely candidate for Carolina. Tepper, who will be making his third full-time coaching hire since buying the Panthers in 2018, said he hopes the next coach sticks.