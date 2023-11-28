Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Less Hubbub Than Usual' with Jets QB on Headset vs. Dolphins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The light is dimming on the New York Jets' 2023 season and apparently Aaron Rodgers' enthusiasm in the process.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported there was "less hubbub than usual" coming from Rodgers as he sat and watched the Jets lose their fourth straight game.

Journeyman backup Tim Boyle started the game in place of an ineffective Zach Wilson but was no more productive in New York's 34-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Boyle threw for 179 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions, wholly uninspiring numbers as the Jets offense continues to flounder.

The lone bright spot was a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter that ended a streak of nearly four full games without a touchdown.

Still, Boyle complimented Rodgers for his presence when he did offer advice.

"Aaron's a peaceful, calming presence for me," Boyle said. "He does a good job of painting a good picture for a quarterback."

The vibes in New York are far different now than they were a month ago, when the Jets were sitting at 4-3 and Rodgers began teasing an in-season return.

Rodgers could still wind up making a comeback just to prove himself as a medical marvel, but there is not much logic behind him risking his body at this point. The Jets are currently 15th in the AFC based on tiebreakers; they would have to leapfrog half of the conference to sneak into the last Wild Card spot.