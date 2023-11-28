Lakers' LeBron James: 'A Lot' Needs to Change After Historic Loss vs. Embiid, 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After a 138-94 thumping at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James acknowledged that some major changes are needed.

Speaking to the media after the lopsided loss, James told reporters: "What needs to change in order for that not to happen again? Um, a lot."

Monday was a historic night for James for both the right and wrong reasons. On a positive note, he became the NBA's all-time leader in career minutes played with 66,319, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 66,297 minutes.

That marked the second time LeBron has passed Kareem for a major milestone in the past two seasons, as he took the all-time scoring title from Abdul-Jabbar last season.

Monday was also a humbling experience for James, as the 44-point loss was the worst of his 21-year NBA career, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

LeBron led the Lakers with just 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting on Monday, and he also dished out five assists, but he shockingly didn't grab a single rebound.

The Sixers fired on all cylinders, and Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid led the way with 31 and 30 points, respectively.

Philly shot 50.5 percent from the field compared to 47.0 percent for the Lakers, but the major difference was from behind the three-point line.

L.A. went just 7-for-28 (25 percent), whereas the 76ers went 22-for-46, which was good for 47.8 percent.

Six 76ers plays made at least two three-pointers, including Maxey (5-of-12), Marcus Morris (4-of-5) and Patrick Beverley (4-of-8).

Taurean Prince was the only Lakers player to make more than one trifecta, going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

With the convincing win, the Sixers remained tied for second in the Eastern Conference at 12-5, while the Lakers dropped to 10-8 on the year.