NFL Fans See End of Josh Dobbs' Cinderella Story After Vikings' Loss to Bears

NFL Fans See End of Josh Dobbs' Cinderella Story After Vikings' Loss to BearsNovember 28, 2023
Josh Dobbs' feel-good 2023 campaign experienced a bump in the road on Monday Night Football.
Dobbs threw for just 185 yards as the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Chicago Bears by the final score of 12-10. He also tossed four interceptions, tied for the highest single-game total by a quarterback this season as Minnesota' five-game winning streak was snapped.
After a promising start to his Vikings career while still learning the team's offensive playbook following a midseason trade, the 28-year-old has struggled in back-to-back games.
Dobbs threw a touchdown to T.J. Hockenson to give the Minnesota a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, although the team's defense was unable to hold Chicago scoreless for the rest of the evening.
The Vikings accumulated just 242 yards of offense on 51 plays, failing to score more than 10 points for the first time all year.
NFL fans were disappointed with Dobbs' subpar outing.
And Edwards follows it up with the Bears 3rd INT of the game
FOUR INTs for the Bears. This time it's Kyler Gordon.
Minnesota's playoff hopes took a hit after the game as the team fell to .500 on the year. They'll have a difficult road to the postseason, with all of their remaining opponents having at least five wins. Three of their final five games will also be on the road.