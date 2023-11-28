X

    NFL Fans See End of Josh Dobbs' Cinderella Story After Vikings' Loss to Bears

    zach bacharContributor INovember 28, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 27: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Josh Dobbs' feel-good 2023 campaign experienced a bump in the road on Monday Night Football.

    Dobbs threw for just 185 yards as the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Chicago Bears by the final score of 12-10. He also tossed four interceptions, tied for the highest single-game total by a quarterback this season as Minnesota' five-game winning streak was snapped.

    After a promising start to his Vikings career while still learning the team's offensive playbook following a midseason trade, the 28-year-old has struggled in back-to-back games.

    Dobbs threw a touchdown to T.J. Hockenson to give the Minnesota a one-point lead late in the fourth quarter, although the team's defense was unable to hold Chicago scoreless for the rest of the evening.

    The Vikings accumulated just 242 yards of offense on 51 plays, failing to score more than 10 points for the first time all year.

    NFL fans were disappointed with Dobbs' subpar outing.

    NFL @NFL

    And Edwards follows it up with the Bears 3rd INT of the game ‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsMIN</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/J5tLNJHyh1">https://t.co/J5tLNJHyh1</a> <a href="https://t.co/2d4C1s2O09">pic.twitter.com/2d4C1s2O09</a>

    NFL @NFL

    FOUR INTs for the Bears. <br><br>This time it's Kyler Gordon.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsMIN</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/J5tLNJHyh1">https://t.co/J5tLNJHyh1</a> <a href="https://t.co/D87RqUO61Q">pic.twitter.com/D87RqUO61Q</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Josh Dobbs midway through the 2nd quarter...<br><br>3/6<br>9 YDS<br>0 TD<br>2 INT <a href="https://t.co/34sopMpmFt">pic.twitter.com/34sopMpmFt</a>

    Matt Eurich @MattEurich

    I think the Josh Dobbs Cinderella story is over

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Yea, Joshua Dobbs' carriage done changed back into a pumpkin.

    PrizePicks @PrizePicks

    The Dobbs hype <a href="https://t.co/kuMRV4Ej5w">pic.twitter.com/kuMRV4Ej5w</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Josh Dobbs Linsanity run might be over <a href="https://t.co/cFMUFvomQ7">pic.twitter.com/cFMUFvomQ7</a>

    Yahoo Fantasy Sports @YahooFantasy

    Josh Dobbs tonight vs. his other games as a Viking <a href="https://t.co/qGpbtRRHX8">pic.twitter.com/qGpbtRRHX8</a>

    Krumb @Krumb15

    Josh Dobbs Cinderella story has come to an end. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a>

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    The more Josh Dobbs has gotten to know his teammates the worse he's played

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Joshua Dobbs has thrown his 1st career game with 4 INT in college or NFL <a href="https://t.co/PGc5WHZgWG">pic.twitter.com/PGc5WHZgWG</a>

    Endliax: Zero of Kvatch @Dannysaskwatch

    I think it's safe to say the clock has struck midnight on Josh Dobbs' Cinderella run and he's gone full pumpkin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsMIN</a>

    Minnesota's playoff hopes took a hit after the game as the team fell to .500 on the year. They'll have a difficult road to the postseason, with all of their remaining opponents having at least five wins. Three of their final five games will also be on the road.