Cowboys' Dak Prescott Reacts to Getting MVP Buzz: 'That Means We're Playing Well'

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While it wasn't the best of starts to the season for Dak Prescott, there has perhaps been no better quarterback in the league over the past five weeks than the Dallas Cowboys' signal caller.

Prescott has been the catalyst of the Cowboys winning five of their last six games and even performed well in Dallas lone loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He has completed 127-of-180 passes for 1,602 yards with 17 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 124.8 passer rating over that stretch and has earned some well-deserved MVP shouts.

Despite the praise, Prescott isn't letting anything get to his head.

"No, I mean, it means I'm playing well. Simple as that. Not really," Prescott said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I'm about one goal, and it's a big team goal, and I know if my name's in there that means we're playing well. So, that's great. But at the end of the day, we're just trying to build. I mean being eight years into this thing, it's about building and building and making sure we're getting better and better each and every week and getting hot right when we need to be."

Following a season in which he led the NFL in interceptions with 15, Prescott has done a much better job of protecting the football as he's orchestrated the Cowboys' offense impressively.

Prescott has just six interceptions this season to 25 total touchdowns. He's on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career.

Thanks to his play over the past month, Prescott now has the fifth-best odds to win MVP, trailing Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa according to DraftKings.

But Prescott knows that it's more than just him, the Cowboys are ranked top five in both offense and defense.

"It gives credit to everything around this team, the organization, the coaches, people just handling their business, being prepared," Prescott said. "Our process has been amazing throughout this season, just when the game plan comes in, how early it gets in, and the process we go through after that to be ready to call a game. The play caller's purpose is clear and precise on everything. Just really, the challenge is just staying true to that process, not getting ahead, not getting overwhelmed, understanding that what I say to myself is I haven't done shit, you know what I mean.