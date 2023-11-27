Hero World Challenge 2023 Tee Times, Pairings Revealed for Tiger Woods, Top Golfers

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is back.

The all-time great will return to the golf course for the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The PGA Tour announced the pairings and start times for the first round, and Woods will play alongside Justin Thomas on Nov. 30.

Other notable pairings are Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns; Jason Day and Collin Morikawa; Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth; and Max Homa and Viktor Hovland:

While some of the world's best golfers will be teeing it up, the presence of Woods in the field is the biggest storyline. After all, he is a 15-time major champion and 82-time PGA Tour winner who can still captivate the attention of the entire sport when he is in a field.

Yet he hasn't played since he withdrew in the third round of the Masters in April because of a foot injury. It was the same plantar fasciitis condition that forced him to sit out last year's Hero World Challenge.

Woods is 47 years old and has been limited by injuries in recent years.

The Masters was one of just two events he played in 2023 after he played in just three events in 2022. Those three events in 2022 were all majors at the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Woods has dealt with back issues in the past, but he also suffered a significant leg injury in a 2021 car crash and underwent ankle surgery shortly after the Masters this year.

Given his age and overall health concerns, Woods is unlikely to win a tournament that features such elite competition even in a limited field.

Hovland is the back-to-back champion at the event and is also coming off a spectacular season that saw him win the FedEx Cup title. He also helped lead the European team to a victory at the Ryder Cup and took home titles at the BMW Championship and Memorial Tournament.

Throw in top-10 finishes at the Masters, Players Championship and PGA Championship, and Hovland will surely never forget 2023.