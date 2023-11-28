Vikings' Justin Jefferson to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Raiders After IR Stint

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be activated from injured reserve on Tuesday.

After falling to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Minnesota (6-6) will be off in Week 13. However, Jefferson will be expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders after the bye.

Jefferson has missed significant time this season after suffering a hamstring injury during Minnesota's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. There was some speculation that he might return for the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears ahead of the Vikings' bye, but he ultimately did not.

When healthy, the LSU product is on the short list of the best wide receivers in the league.

He was the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year behind 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler led the league in both catches and receiving yards that year.

Injuries have prevented Jefferson from replicating that production this year, but he still has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

To Minnesota's credit, it played well when he was absent and remains in the NFC playoff picture. It won five in a row after his injury and relied on pass-catchers such as tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn.