Frank Reich: Panthers Job Probably the 'Final Chapter of My NFL Journey' After Firing

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers just 11 games into the 2023 season on Monday, Frank Reich said he isn't sure he'll ever coach in the NFL again.

While Reich didn't definitively close the door on his coaching career, he told Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer, "This is probably the final chapter of my NFL journey."

Panthers governor David Tepper announced Reich's firing less than 24 hours after the team's 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped Carolina's record to 1-10 this season.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has been tabbed as interim head coach, while offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over the playcalling duties with help from senior assistant Jim Caldwell. Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were also fired on Monday.

"There's a heart-pounding disappointment in not hitting the marks that we needed to hit to keep this going and try to get it turned around," Reich told Fowler. "It hurts me for the guys, the team, the coaches and the fans."

Tepper had hired Reich back in January on a four-year contract. Despite not making it through a single year, Reich will be paid the full amount of his contract since it was fully guaranteed. Reich told Fowler he has "no hard feelings" toward Tepper, who has now fired his team's head coach two years in a row after letting Matt Rhule go five games into the 2022 season.

Reich, who turns 62 next week, has long been a respected offensive mind in the NFL. He was expected to lead the development of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, but he's struggled to find consistency so far this season and has been outplayed by other rookie quarterbacks.

Reich admitted to being disappointed with how his tenure ended, but he understands why a change needed to be made.

"It was a great opportunity," Reich said. "The way the doors opened up for it was amazing. But there's not always a storybook ending…. I also take comfort and find peace and strength that there is a next chapter of my life. I do believe that. I do believe God ordains our steps."