Baker Mayfield's MRI on Ankle Negative After Injury During Buccaneers' Loss to Colts

Baker Mayfield's MRI on Ankle Negative After Injury During Buccaneers' Loss to ColtsNovember 27, 2023
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received excellent news regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday after he suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 27-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
"He has a sore ankle," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "We'll see how he's feeling during the week. But [his MRI] came out negative, so that's a good thing."
