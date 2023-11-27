Baker Mayfield's MRI on Ankle Negative After Injury During Buccaneers' Loss to Colts

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received excellent news regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday after he suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 27-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

"He has a sore ankle," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "We'll see how he's feeling during the week. But [his MRI] came out negative, so that's a good thing."

