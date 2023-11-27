Eagles' Haason Reddick Calls Out 49ers' 'Crying' During Offseason: 'Talk Is Cheap'

"You know, as this season's been going on, not much," Reddick told Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio. "Talk is cheap. You know, they get to come back in The Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that s--t up, and prove it again."