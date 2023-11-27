Bill Belichick 'Absolutely' Enjoys Coaching Patriots amid 2-9 Record, NFL Rumors

Elsa/Getty Images

Bill Belichick is in the midst of his worst season in more than two decades in New England, but he does not appear ready to walk away.

The Patriots coach told reporters he's "excited about the challenge" of turning around the 2-9 team.

"Every week's a challenge and I'm excited about the challenge, the opportunity, and what we have to do to win each week. I'll keep working as hard as I can to help our team," Belichick said after Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.

The challenge facing Belichick is largely of his own doing. New England has drafted poorly for several years, and it's reached the point where Belichick and his coaching staff can no longer coach up an undermanned group.

Mac Jones has reached certified bust status at quarterback and was replaced by Bailey Zappe at halftime against the Giants. The Patriots roster is littered with draft reaches that never panned out and a group of first-round picks largely getting playing time based on their draft status.

From top to bottom, it's hard to find a worse roster in football—or to find one with a worse outlook for the future. The Patriots need to replace Jones at quarterback but don't have a quality offensive line, skill position players or high-level scheme to put a young quarterback in a position to be successful.

Belichick's defenses still tend to be solid, but it's not a world-beating unit that can atone for the major issues on the other side of the ball.