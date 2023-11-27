NFL Rumors: Eagles Have 'Increasing Interest' in Shaquille Leonard Amid Cowboys Buzz

NFL Rumors: Eagles Have 'Increasing Interest' in Shaquille Leonard Amid Cowboys BuzzNovember 27, 2023
John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Shaquille Leonard's next NFL team may come down to a battle of the NFC East.
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Philadelphia Eagles have interest in signing the free-agent linebacker following Zach Cunningham's injury in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. The Dallas Cowboys have already been mentioned as a potential suitor.
