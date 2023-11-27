X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Rumors: Eagles Have 'Increasing Interest' in Shaquille Leonard Amid Cowboys Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 05: Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers on November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Shaquille Leonard's next NFL team may come down to a battle of the NFC East.

    Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Philadelphia Eagles have interest in signing the free-agent linebacker following Zach Cunningham's injury in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills. The Dallas Cowboys have already been mentioned as a potential suitor.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.