Frank Reich Fired by Panthers Owner Tepper amid 1-10 Start; Chris Tabor is Interim HC

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich following a 1-10 start to the 2023 NFL season.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," team owner David Tepper said. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well."

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the interim head coach.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero already began to examine potential successors, reporting that "t wouldn't be a surprise if they made another run at" Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Panthers were among the teams with whom Johnson interviewed before returning to Detroit.

Monday's move comes one day after Carolina lost 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans, a result that prompted Tepper to display his frustration:

While uncommon, firing a head coach before he finishes up his first season isn't unprecedented and is occasionally viewed as a necessary admission ownership and the front office made a mistake. Urban Meyer and Nathaniel Hackett's ousters are recent examples in that regard.

In the case of the Panthers, however, Reich's departure will reinforce the narrative that Tepper is sowing the kind of dysfunction that hinders the entire organization.

Tepper finalized his purchase of the Panthers in July 2018. Just on the coaching front since then, he has fired Ron Rivera, handed Matt Rhule a seven-year, $60 million contract, and not only declined to remove the interim tag from the popular Steve Wilks but also never seemed to seriously entertain the idea.

The owner has lost the benefit of the doubt after now moving on from an experienced head coach who had a winning record and two playoff appearances during a five-year spell with the Indianapolis Colts.

The question now is how much — if at all — Tepper has poisoned the well for prospective candidates.

Whoever replaces Reich will inherit a roster that simply isn't very good and a young franchise quarterback who's struggling in his rookie year. Bryce Young has thrown for 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, and it already looks like passing on C.J. Stroud was a mistake.

Compounding matters, the next coach has little reason to believe they'll be afforded the time needed to turn things around.