49ers Rumors: DB Anthony Averett to Work Out for SF After Odum, Hufanga's Injuries

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing in defensive back Anthony Averett for a workout Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This comes after safety George Odum reportedly suffered a torn biceps, which jeopardizes his availability for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. Fellow safety Talanoa Hufanga was already lost for the year due to a torn ACL suffered in the Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers signed Averett in August but cut him a few weeks later after he picked up an injury. He subsequently signed with the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Oct. 10 and got released Nov. 14.

The 28-year-old last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He finished with 13 tackles and one pass breakup across seven appearances.

Averett struggled mightily in pass coverage a season ago. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 66.7 percent of their passes while surrendering 14.4 yards per completion. Quarterbacks also had a 134.7 passer rating when targeting him.