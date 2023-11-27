X

NFL

    49ers Rumors: DB Anthony Averett to Work Out for SF After Odum, Hufanga's Injuries

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 20: Anthony Averett #29 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs during an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers are bringing in defensive back Anthony Averett for a workout Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    This comes after safety George Odum reportedly suffered a torn biceps, which jeopardizes his availability for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. Fellow safety Talanoa Hufanga was already lost for the year due to a torn ACL suffered in the Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The 49ers signed Averett in August but cut him a few weeks later after he picked up an injury. He subsequently signed with the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Oct. 10 and got released Nov. 14.

    The 28-year-old last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He finished with 13 tackles and one pass breakup across seven appearances.

    Averett struggled mightily in pass coverage a season ago. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 66.7 percent of their passes while surrendering 14.4 yards per completion. Quarterbacks also had a 134.7 passer rating when targeting him.

    Even though San Francisco probably only views Averett as a depth piece, his possible arrival may inspire much confidence within the fanbase. Perhaps there are other candidates the Niners intend to evaluate as they fill out the secondary.

