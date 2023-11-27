Jalen Hurts Says He's Not Playing to His Standard Despite Eagles' 10-1 Record

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a walk-off touchdown against the Buffalo Bills to solidify the team's place at the top of the NFL. Despite this, Hurts said he has plenty of room for improvement.

In his postgame press conference, Hurts applauded his team's ability to find ways to win but expects more out of himself.

"Obviously we have a ton to clean up," Hurts said. "I have not been executing to the level of my standard but it seems to be enough. In terms of the standard that I'd like to play to consistently and that I'd like us to play to consistently as a team, enough is never enough."

Hurts continued by saying that the Eagles need to remain neutral and not let the situation get to their heads.

"We just want to continue to strive for more," Hurts said. "We can play to that standard but in those moments, you never want to get too high or get too low. We found a way at the end and made it happen."

Seven of the Eagles' 10 wins have been by seven points or fewer and while this bodes well for the team's experience in crucial situations, the inability to put teams away could be looked at as a cause for concern.

However, this would be considered a good problem to have for pretty much any other team in the league, and Hurts' five total touchdowns in the victory are certainly a high standard as well.