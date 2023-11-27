Jalen Hurts Thrills NFL Fans with GW TD in OT as Eagles Rally Past Josh Allen, Bills

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

This Philadelphia Eagles team just does not give up.

No matter how much the odds were stacked against them in Sunday's marquee matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles answered the call each and every time en route to a thrilling 37-34 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field.

And in the end, it all came down to MVP-hopeful quarterback Jalen Hurts and another exceptional performance when it mattered most.

Now, Hurts didn't have the greatest first half Sunday, it was downright pedestrian. But he turned up the intensity over the final two quarters and overtime to help his squad overcome a 10-point deficit in the comeback win.

Despite the early struggles, Hurts still ended the game with 200 passing yards, three touchdowns through the air and an interception. He then added two more scores in the running game—including the 12-yard scamper in overtime to end the game.

So many things had to go right for Philadelphia to win that game, including a 59-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter from Jake Elliott to force overtime. It also had a couple of questionable calls go its way that didn't hurt either.

And as good as Josh Allen (420 total yards and four total touchdowns) was, it wasn't enough to beat the championship pedigree that the Eagles have.

Hurts and the Eagles have another extremely tough matchup as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town next Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.