    Jalen Hurts Thrills NFL Fans with GW TD in OT as Eagles Rally Past Josh Allen, Bills

    Francisco RosaNovember 27, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    This Philadelphia Eagles team just does not give up.

    No matter how much the odds were stacked against them in Sunday's marquee matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles answered the call each and every time en route to a thrilling 37-34 overtime win at Lincoln Financial Field.

    And in the end, it all came down to MVP-hopeful quarterback Jalen Hurts and another exceptional performance when it mattered most.

    Now, Hurts didn't have the greatest first half Sunday, it was downright pedestrian. But he turned up the intensity over the final two quarters and overtime to help his squad overcome a 10-point deficit in the comeback win.

    Despite the early struggles, Hurts still ended the game with 200 passing yards, three touchdowns through the air and an interception. He then added two more scores in the running game—including the 12-yard scamper in overtime to end the game.

    So many things had to go right for Philadelphia to win that game, including a 59-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter from Jake Elliott to force overtime. It also had a couple of questionable calls go its way that didn't hurt either.

    And as good as Josh Allen (420 total yards and four total touchdowns) was, it wasn't enough to beat the championship pedigree that the Eagles have.

    Fans rightfully had nothing but love for Hurts.

    NFL @NFL

    MAGIC FROM JALEN HURTS<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsPHI</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ">https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/1PeGA2YIFx">pic.twitter.com/1PeGA2YIFx</a>

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    RUN <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenhurts</a> RUN <a href="https://t.co/8CwALpmZKd">pic.twitter.com/8CwALpmZKd</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Five tuddies 5️⃣<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> <a href="https://t.co/0z7MeVzUfc">pic.twitter.com/0z7MeVzUfc</a>

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    Jalen Hurts walks it off

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Just an absolutely unbelievable effort from the Eagles.<br><br>Jalen Hurts is such a stud.

    Jayde Saylor @JaydeSaylor

    Never count out Jalen Hurts

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    What a game.<br><br>What a win for Philly.<br><br>Jalen Hurts is the calmest coolest dude at the park every week.

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    JALEN HURTS WITH A LEGACY DRIVE TO WIN THE FOOTBALL GAME!!!!<br><br>THATS WHY HE IS THE MVP!!!!!!!!! <br><br>JALEN LED THIS TEAM BACK FROM THE DEAD!!!!<br><br>WHAT A GAME! WHAT AN ENDING! <br><br>THE MAIN THING. REMAINS THE MAIN THING!!! <a href="https://t.co/bTz1RAVlrY">pic.twitter.com/bTz1RAVlrY</a>

    dawnstaley @dawnstaley

    Jalen "expletive" Hurts! <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Jalen Hurts finishes the day with 5 total touchdowns… it wasn't pretty, but it WAS an MVP caliber performance!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Jalen Hurts on a QB Draw in the redzone versus pressure for the game 🤌🏾

    Word On The Birds @WordOnTheBirds

    Jalen Hurts is 27-2 in his last 29 starts.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elite?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elite</a> <a href="https://t.co/Erl95DAY0j">pic.twitter.com/Erl95DAY0j</a>

    Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon

    Jalen Hurts is special special bro. <br><br>Enough talk about the talent around him. <br><br>Yea there are some dawgs, but they rise up and play hard because of that dude.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    2 weeks in a row that Jalen Hurts absolutely has had nothing going in the first half and then just made critical plays in the biggest moments in the 2nd half. Dude is just such a baller in these spots.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Like I said and I still stand on it!!!! I told yall. Hasn't been a big game that #1 hasn't shown up for. <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> again <a href="https://t.co/CusjSwGWb9">https://t.co/CusjSwGWb9</a>

    Tyler L'Heureux @TyLHappy

    Jalen Hurts HAS GOT THAT DOG IN HIM

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    Jalen hurts really took the entire first half off and STILL finished with 5 TDs<br><br>MVP THIS MAN!!! <a href="https://t.co/GZKjSIBy5u">pic.twitter.com/GZKjSIBy5u</a>

    Hurts and the Eagles have another extremely tough matchup as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town next Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.

    Brock Purdy and Co. will have redemption on their minds going into Lincoln Financial.