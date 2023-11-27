Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Amari Cooper Out vs. DEN With Concussion, Injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

An already perilous quarterback situation got worse for the Cleveland Browns Sunday against the Denver Broncos as rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out during the game with a concussion, according to ESPN'a Adam Schefter.

Thompson-Robinson suffered the injury towards the end of third quarter after taking a shot on an incomplete pass and went to the ground hard. Broncos linebacker Baron Browning was called for roughing the passer on the play.

P.J. Walker stepped in as the signal caller.

But he wasn't the only major injury on the Browns' offense as star wideout Amari Cooper was ruled out with a rib injury he suffered in the fourth quarter.

The Browns are already without starter Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season as he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. Watson managed to play in just six games this year as he dealt with multiple injuries.

Sunday was Thompson-Robinson's third start of his career, he's coming off his first win last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers but the Browns struggled against an improving Broncos' defensive unit.

The rookie completed 14 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.