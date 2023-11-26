Cowboys Rumors: Shaquille Leonard to Visit Dallas Tuesday Amid Eagles, Broncos Buzz

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

An already elite Dallas Cowboys may potentially have some reinforcements on the way as four-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is expected to visit the organization this week, according to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Leonard will visit Dallas on Tuesday.

Coach Mike McCarthy said that the Cowboys have interest in Leonard, while ESPN's Ed Werner reported the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos are also interested. Werder also added that Dallas defensive coaches have encouraged the front office to sign Leonard.

Leonard, 28, was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 21.

Despite being one of the best linebackers in the league practically from the moment he was drafted, Leonard saw himself get a very reduced role after he had to deal with two surgeries in close succession to help repair nerve damage in his back.

He played in just three games last season as he continued to recover and ultimately had a flare-up.

Werner reported that there are teams that believe Leonard's speed and movement have diminished as a result of the surgeries.

Leonard wasn't given a bigger role on the Colts' defense even after star linebacker Zaire Franklin missed a couple of games due to injury. It led to some frustration from the former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"So that's when I kind of knew, and it sucked hearing that," Leonard said Thursday via ESPN's Stephen Holder earlier in the Month. "You're already not playing on third [down]; you're taking the reps on second down too? So it's very heartbreaking to get that, but it is what it is."

If the Cowboys do sign Leonard and he's able to give some sort of production similar to his first few seasons in the league, it'd be a huge boost to a unit that's already top-three in the NFL.