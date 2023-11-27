Russell Wilson, Broncos Energize NFL Fans By Beating Browns Amid NFL Playoff Race

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Despite starting the 2023 season with a 1-5 record, the Denver Broncos are challenging for an AFC playoff spot.

Russell Wilson led the Broncos to their fifth straight win Sunday night with a 29-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Broncos improved to 6-5. That's the same record as the Indianapolis Colts, who currently sit in the last playoff slot in the AFC.

Wilson sparked fan excitement by scrambling for a touchdown to earn the Broncos a 14-point lead in the second quarter.

Wilson brought the Broncos out to a definitive lead in fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Trautman.

Wilson is the seventh quarterback in franchise history to record 20 passing touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season, per Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle.

That score helped the Broncos offense put up 29 points and 294 total yards against a Browns defense that had limited opponents to an NFL-best 243.3 yards per game heading into Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense, which held the Browns to only 2-of-13 on third down, finished the night with a safety on a Zach Allen sack.