Russell Wilson, Broncos Energize NFL Fans By Beating Browns Amid NFL Playoff Race

Russell Wilson, Broncos Energize NFL Fans By Beating Browns Amid NFL Playoff RaceNovember 27, 2023
Despite starting the 2023 season with a 1-5 record, the Denver Broncos are challenging for an AFC playoff spot.
Russell Wilson led the Broncos to their fifth straight win Sunday night with a 29-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
The Broncos improved to 6-5. That's the same record as the Indianapolis Colts, who currently sit in the last playoff slot in the AFC.
Wilson sparked fan excitement by scrambling for a touchdown to earn the Broncos a 14-point lead in the second quarter.
Wilson brought the Broncos out to a definitive lead in fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Trautman.
Wilson is the seventh quarterback in franchise history to record 20 passing touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season, per Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle.
That score helped the Broncos offense put up 29 points and 294 total yards against a Browns defense that had limited opponents to an NFL-best 243.3 yards per game heading into Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Broncos defense, which held the Browns to only 2-of-13 on third down, finished the night with a safety on a Zach Allen sack.
Wilson and the Broncos will look to extend their streak to six straight wins and climb into the AFC playoff picture on the road against the Houston Texans next Sunday.