    Russell Wilson, Broncos Energize NFL Fans By Beating Browns Amid NFL Playoff Race

    Julia StumbaughNovember 27, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

    Despite starting the 2023 season with a 1-5 record, the Denver Broncos are challenging for an AFC playoff spot.

    Russell Wilson led the Broncos to their fifth straight win Sunday night with a 29-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

    The Broncos improved to 6-5. That's the same record as the Indianapolis Colts, who currently sit in the last playoff slot in the AFC.

    CAYTS @ItalianCalipari

    Broncos are becoming a wagon. What a job by Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.

    A-Ro @fifththirdAro

    Russell Wilson and Sean Payton slowly bringing it together…

    Jeff Reich @BrewFlame

    The Broncos will actually be playing meaningful December football. I didn't see this coming. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#broncos</a>

    Matt Karoly @mattkaroly

    The Broncos are cookin' right now. They are very much in play for a wildcard spot in the AFC.

    Ronnie @RonnieKRadio

    Win against another contending AFC opponent and they are tied for the wild card. <br><br>Easily the biggest game for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> since the Super Bowl season.

    Kyle Seeley @theKyleSeeley

    Broncos, a legit playoff contender

    Wilson sparked fan excitement by scrambling for a touchdown to earn the Broncos a 14-point lead in the second quarter.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/DangeRussWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DangeRussWilson</a> 🙌<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/rR62V5WO5j">pic.twitter.com/rR62V5WO5j</a>

    Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR

    Russell Wilson with three rushes and a TOUCHDOWN on that drive.

    liv @livmoods

    Russell Wilson for comeback player of the year and I'm not kidding.

    Evan Hill @EvanHillHB

    Russell Wilson is playing at a very high level of football. Interesting.

    Lindsay Bebout @lindsaybebout

    Russell Wilson out here making one of the best defenses in the league look like a bunch of silly gooses <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLEvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLEvsDEN</a>

    Cody Suek @CodySuek

    Russell Wilson is calling audibles left and right that are crushing the defense.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Russell Wilson looks like his old self today. Browns have no answers yet

    Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL

    I'd say that's the best total half of football I've seen from Russell Wilson in a hot minute.

    Wilson brought the Broncos out to a definitive lead in fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Trautman.

    Denver Broncos @Broncos

    Count it. 😤<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/t3yVlduB9Y">pic.twitter.com/t3yVlduB9Y</a>

    Wilson is the seventh quarterback in franchise history to record 20 passing touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season, per Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle.

    That score helped the Broncos offense put up 29 points and 294 total yards against a Browns defense that had limited opponents to an NFL-best 243.3 yards per game heading into Sunday.

    Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR

    This is Russell Wilson's eighth different game this year with a fourth quarter touchdown pass.<br><br>It's the most in the NFL.

    Kyle @MileHighKyle27

    So damn happy to have competitive fun broncos football in my life again

    Robert Sanchez @robertsanchezUI

    Broncos looking real scary right now! It's all coming together for us 😈

    Meanwhile, the Broncos defense, which held the Browns to only 2-of-13 on third down, finished the night with a safety on a Zach Allen sack.

    Hank @MrSkylark_

    The turnaround of this Broncos defense is something I've never seen before

    Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL

    Broncos defense has 15 takeaways in 4 games. <br><br>Video game numbers kids

    Tyson Smith @FixtionuL

    The Broncos really going to make me have faith in them for the rest of the season. Defense playing with crazy intensity(outside of some tackling issues) and the offense showing up pretty well against a good Browns defense

    Wilson and the Broncos will look to extend their streak to six straight wins and climb into the AFC playoff picture on the road against the Houston Texans next Sunday.