Diontae Johnson Talks Viral Video of Steelers Fumble, Rumors of Locker Room Argument

On Sunday morning, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter claimed that Pittsburgh Steelers teammates Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick "got into a heated postgame locker room argument" after the team's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Later in the day, Johnson found himself in the spotlight again after his lack of effort on teammate Jaylen Warren's fumble in the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

Johnson addressed both items in a postgame interview.

Johnson finished with four catches for 50 yards, and the Steelers' win put them at 7-4 for the year.

