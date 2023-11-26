X

NFL

    Diontae Johnson Talks Viral Video of Steelers Fumble, Rumors of Locker Room Argument

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 26, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a pass during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    On Sunday morning, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter claimed that Pittsburgh Steelers teammates Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick "got into a heated postgame locker room argument" after the team's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    ICYMI: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson got into a heated post-game locker-room argument last Sunday with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick, before Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke it up with a message that the team needed to stick together:<a href="https://t.co/MfZyVmyGyo">https://t.co/MfZyVmyGyo</a>

    Later in the day, Johnson found himself in the spotlight again after his lack of effort on teammate Jaylen Warren's fumble in the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Diontae Johnson's (No. 18) effort for the loose ball here 😅😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/UIL5zrzyic">pic.twitter.com/UIL5zrzyic</a>

    Johnson addressed both items in a postgame interview.

    Chris Adamski @C_AdamskiTrib

    Diontae Johnson says he didn't see Jaylen Warren's fumble that so many have said he didn't try to recover <br><br>He also says the media making too much of his post-game remarks to teammates last week (reported by ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchefter</a>⁩ ) <a href="https://t.co/sZmMVhP2nM">pic.twitter.com/sZmMVhP2nM</a>

    Johnson finished with four catches for 50 yards, and the Steelers' win put them at 7-4 for the year.

