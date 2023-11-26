Diontae Johnson Talks Viral Video of Steelers Fumble, Rumors of Locker Room Argument

Diontae Johnson Talks Viral Video of Steelers Fumble, Rumors of Locker Room ArgumentNovember 26, 2023
On Sunday morning, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter claimed that Pittsburgh Steelers teammates Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick "got into a heated postgame locker room argument" after the team's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
ICYMI: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson got into a heated post-game locker-room argument last Sunday with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick, before Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke it up with a message that the team needed to stick together:<a href="https://t.co/MfZyVmyGyo">https://t.co/MfZyVmyGyo</a>
Later in the day, Johnson found himself in the spotlight again after his lack of effort on teammate Jaylen Warren's fumble in the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals
Johnson addressed both items in a postgame interview.
Chris Adamski @C_AdamskiTrib
Diontae Johnson says he didn't see Jaylen Warren's fumble that so many have said he didn't try to recover <br><br>He also says the media making too much of his post-game remarks to teammates last week (reported by <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchefter</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/sZmMVhP2nM">pic.twitter.com/sZmMVhP2nM</a>
Johnson finished with four catches for 50 yards, and the Steelers' win put them at 7-4 for the year.
