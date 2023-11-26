Patriots' Mac Jones Says He Understood Benching vs. Giants After 'Bad QB Play'

Al Bello/Getty Images

After being benched yet again in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the New York Giants, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones isn't questioning the decision.

Jones told reporters that he understood "bad quarterback play" led to him being pulled from the game at the start of the second half and replaced by Bailey Zappe.

Sunday's loss marked the fourth time this season that Jones has been benched. He completed 12 of 21 passes for just 89 yards and a pair of interceptions in the first half. His second pick came when the Patriots drove deep into Giants territory, destroying any momentum they were building up to that point.

"It's my job to go out there and play well regardless of the circumstance, so there's no excuses not to," Jones said. "I had a few bad throws and just wasn't on the same page as the offense today, so I gotta do a better job of creating that standard and making sure we communicate."

The change in quarterback initially appeared to work wonders for New England, as Zappe engineered an 11-play touchdown drive on the team's first possession of the third quarter. However, that was the last bit of success for the Patriots as they struggled to move the ball for the majority of the second half.

New England managed to drive down to the New York 17-yard line with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal that would've tied the game and forced overtime. Zappe finished with just 54 yards and an interception on 9-of-14 passing.