Saints' Chris Olave Out vs. Falcons with Concussion

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The receiver injury woes continue for the New Orleans Saints as Chris Olave was ruled out of the rest of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a concussion in the third quarter, according to Fox Sports' Greg Auman.

Olave, was having the biggest game of his sophomore season at the time of his injury, racking up seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets—that was already his season-high in yards for 2023.

The Saints were already without Michael Thomas—who was placed on IR—and Rasheed Shaheed is doubtful to return to Sunday's game with a thigh injury.

Olave has been relatively healthy for the majority of his young career, he only missed two games during his rookie season and has played in every single contest over this campaign. He entered Sunday's game as New Orleans' leader in receptions (56), receiving yards (657) and tied for the lead in touchdowns (3).

It'll be a huge blow to an already thin receiver room if Olave has to miss an extended amount of time due to the injury.