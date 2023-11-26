Lions Legend Barry Sanders Responds to Tom Brady Saying NFL Has 'a Lot of Mediocrity'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Tom Brady made waves recently when he declared that there's "a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," but another NFL legend doesn't necessarily agree with him.

Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders said he thinks Brady's perspective might be skewed because of the lack of success by his former teams so far this season.

"Maybe he's talking about the teams he played for, but the team I played for?" Sanders said on the RG3 and The Ones podcast (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith). "The team that I played for, no. It's anything but mediocre."

Sanders was referring to the fact that the Detroit Lions are 8-3 and still lead the NFC North despite their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day, while the New England Patriots are 2-8 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-6 entering their respective games on Sunday.

"Look, for us as Lions fans, maybe I just have blinders on, because of how we're leading the division, how well we're playing," Sanders continued. "But I still see a great product. Still see great teams and a very popular game. I would listen to anything he has to say, and I'd have to get into more detail what he's referring to, but I think this is the greatest product, the greatest thing we've ever seen as Lions fans. So I'm gonna enjoy this for a while."

The Lions have missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, so it's understandable that Sanders and the rest of Detroit's fans are riding high on the success of this year.