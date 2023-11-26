Chiefs Rumors: KC Tried to Trade for Top WR in NFL Draft; Confident WRs Will Improve

Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs unsuccessfully attempted to trade up in the first round in the 2023 NFL draft with an eye toward a wide receiver, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs selected defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the No. 32 overall pick. Rapoport reported they were looking for a pass-catcher around the 20s.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall selection, which triggered a run of wideouts (Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison immediately followed). Kansas City eventually got a receiver by trading up to land Rashee Rice in the second round.

The franchise navigated around the trade of Tyreek Hill and won a Super Bowl in 2022. However, many are wondering whether the state of the wideout room is good enough to fuel a repeat.

Travis Kelce is leading the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (641) and touchdown catches (five). Rice is next on the list, and his production (36 catches for 420 yards and four touchdowns) doesn't exactly jump off the page.

More concerning, the Chiefs have the most drops (28) and second-highest drop percentage (7.3 percent) in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

Rapoport reported "there is a strong sense of urgency about fixing it all — and confidence that it's coming." He added that Kansas City "likes Rice and this young group."

Nonetheless, fans are likely to worry the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 offered a glimpse into the future. The receivers had a multiple drops, none bigger than Marquez Valdes-Scantling's inability to haul in what would've been a touchdown pass to put Kansas City ahead inside the final two minutes.