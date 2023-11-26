Texans' Dameon Pierce Reportedly Expected to Play vs. Jaguars Despite Ankle Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce appears ready to go for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pierce is expected to play despite being listed as questionable for the divisional matchup with an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pierce injured his ankle in a 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29 and has missed Houston's last three games because of the ailment.

The 2022 fourth-round pick is having a down year by his standards following a solid rookie campaign. In seven games, he has rushed for 327 yards and one touchdown, in addition to catching nine passes for 84 yards.

Perhaps part of that is due to the emergence of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has significantly elevated the passing game this year. In 10 games, Stroud has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,962 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions.

During the 2022 season, the Texans were led by Davis Mills under center and relied more on the run game. Mills completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 15 games.

With Pierce sidelined the last three games, Devin Singletary has started in his absence, rushing for 288 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to catching five passes for 17 yards on six targets.

Sunday's game between the Texans and Jaguars will be huge in determining who wins the AFC South. Jacksonville currently leads the division with a 7-4 record and Houston is right behind its rival at 6-4.