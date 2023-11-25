Deion Sanders, Colorado End 2023 Season 4-8 Despite Travis Hunter's Big Day vs. Utah

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The first season of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder has come to a close.

The Colorado Buffaloes dropped their regular season finale to Utah 23-17. This solidified a final record of 4-8, which is a significant jump from a 1-11 mark last season but still a tough way to end after a 3-0 start to the season.

Colorado went 1-8 in Pac-12 play and ended the season with six consecutive losses. This was a tough way to end Colorado's tenure in the Pac-12, but the finale at least provided some positives.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ruled out prior to the game and freshman backup Ryan Staub got his first opportunity to start. Staub was serviceable, going 17-of-24 for 195 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown came via a connection with two-way star Travis Hunter, who had a game to remember.

Hunter had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown while also making four tackles on the defensive side of the ball. His statistics were nearly improved even further as he had another scoring play that was controversially called back.

Regardless, Hunter's performance was a terrific way to cap off the season and sets the Buffaloes up to make major improvements next season.

Fans on social media praised Hunter and called him one of the elite talents in college football.

Hunter finishes his first season with the Buffaloes with 721 receiving yards on 57 catches and five touchdowns.