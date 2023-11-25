X

    Deion Sanders, Colorado End 2023 Season 4-8 Despite Travis Hunter's Big Day vs. Utah

    Jack MurrayNovember 25, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 25: Hunter Travis #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes can't hold on to a pass in the endzone as he is covered by Zemaiah Vaughn #5 of the Utah Utes during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
    Chris Gardner/Getty Images

    The first season of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder has come to a close.

    The Colorado Buffaloes dropped their regular season finale to Utah 23-17. This solidified a final record of 4-8, which is a significant jump from a 1-11 mark last season but still a tough way to end after a 3-0 start to the season.

    Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball

    Fought hard. <a href="https://t.co/QNfbo6fBEv">pic.twitter.com/QNfbo6fBEv</a>

    Colorado went 1-8 in Pac-12 play and ended the season with six consecutive losses. This was a tough way to end Colorado's tenure in the Pac-12, but the finale at least provided some positives.

    Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was ruled out prior to the game and freshman backup Ryan Staub got his first opportunity to start. Staub was serviceable, going 17-of-24 for 195 yards and a touchdown.

    The touchdown came via a connection with two-way star Travis Hunter, who had a game to remember.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Travis Hunter TD makes it a one-score game 🔥<br><br>He's over 100 YDS receiving on the day 🙌<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/VE76bef25O">pic.twitter.com/VE76bef25O</a>

    Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball

    What a catch by <a href="https://twitter.com/TravisHunterJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TravisHunterJr</a> 😮<br><br>📺 Pac-12 Network <a href="https://t.co/fbH0IpbMfb">pic.twitter.com/fbH0IpbMfb</a>

    Hunter had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown while also making four tackles on the defensive side of the ball. His statistics were nearly improved even further as he had another scoring play that was controversially called back.

    Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball

    Buffs, what do you think? Was this a touchdown? <a href="https://t.co/0gMqXjf8H6">pic.twitter.com/0gMqXjf8H6</a>

    Regardless, Hunter's performance was a terrific way to cap off the season and sets the Buffaloes up to make major improvements next season.

    Fans on social media praised Hunter and called him one of the elite talents in college football.

    DNVR Buffs @DNVR_Buffs

    TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS HUNTER!!<br><br>RYAN STAUB THROWS HIS FIRST CAREER TD PASS!!<br><br>WHAT A DRIVE BY THE BUFFS!!

    Jake Shapiro, but gobble gobble 🦃 @Shapalicious

    Travis Hunter with his seventh touchdown of the day (I think), goes for his first touchdown of the day

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Forget the scoreboard, Travis Hunter is just an incredible athlete.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/TobCJYGCdP">pic.twitter.com/TobCJYGCdP</a>

    James @sqwil01a

    TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS HUNTER. FIRST CAREER TD PASS FROM RYAN STAUB. MAGIC 🪄 <a href="https://t.co/026AC8KKur">pic.twitter.com/026AC8KKur</a>

    Steph The King🎯 @Bukunmisojo

    Staub and Travis giving me joy even if Colorado is not winning. Travis Hunter mehnnnnnnn. He has a very GOOD PROBLEM 🤣. Where is he going to play in the NFL?! <a href="https://t.co/wnDTUjLQGO">https://t.co/wnDTUjLQGO</a>

    XFL BadBoy @XFL2023rd

    It must be said on this day of great college football action. We've seen Ohio State, Michigan, Bama, Washington, Oregon last night, etc. <br><br>Travis Hunter is the best player in college football. Easily.

    Renard Suggs @rsuggs05

    Travis Hunter him

    Jay Ross @TheRealJRoss_

    You can not guard Travis Hunter period

    aidan @aidanrogers913

    Travis Hunter is a straight superstar. He can put up numbers with anyone at the helm

    Sachiko🌪️ @GBESachiko

    Travis Hunter is just a certified dawg

    Ralphie Report @RalphieReport

    Travis Hunter for president

    Barstool Colorado @CUBarstool

    TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS HUNTER. FIRST CAREER TD PASS FROM RYAN STAUB. MAGIC 🪄 <a href="https://t.co/hrFeS4E6T6">pic.twitter.com/hrFeS4E6T6</a>

    Mark Manta @mark_manta

    Travis Hunter is the best player in college football <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeComing2024?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeComing2024</a>

    Hunter finishes his first season with the Buffaloes with 721 receiving yards on 57 catches and five touchdowns.

    He should be back in Boulder next season and will be a key contributor for a Buffaloes team that will be hoping to go above .500 in a full season for the first time since 2016 as they re-enter the Big-12 Conference.