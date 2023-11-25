Katie Taylor Touted as Boxing Legend by Fans After Title Win over Chantelle Cameron

James Chance/Getty Images

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron's much-anticipated rematch ended with an incredible victory for Taylor on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

This was the second bout between the two this year, with Cameron winning the first back on May 20 by majority decision. That was Taylor's first loss of her professional career, entering the fight with a perfect 22-0 record.

On the other hand, Cameron held an undefeated 18-0 record with eight knockouts prior to Saturday's action.

Taylor briefly hit the canvas in the opening round, although the referee determined that she was just off balance and it wasn't a knockdown. She responded strong, holding Cameron after several potent flurries to prevent any retaliation in front of a raucous crowd. She won the fight by majority decision with scores of 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94.

Cameron didn't go quietly, however, landing a fierce uppercut in the eighth round.

Boxing fans were in awe of Taylor, who got her revenge and became an undisputed champion in the lightweight and superlightweight classes.

"I think I definitely have to make a statement this time," Taylor said on Wednesday, per Jake Donovan of boxingscene.com. "The homecoming obviously didn't go my way. This is a must-win fight for me. It's all business this week for me, certainly very different than when we fought last time. I'm just excited to step in there."