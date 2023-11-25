Video: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined $43,709 for Unnecessary Roughness vs. Bears

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a play during a Nov. 19 win over the Chicago Bears, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

During the first quarter of that matchup, St. Brown lowered his head to initiate contact on a block, which "the league has been cracking down on," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Lions went on to win the game 31-26. St. Brown caught eight passes for 77 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

St. Brown, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season, catching 82 passes for 993 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. It's his third straight season with 900-plus receiving yards and he's on pace to record his second consecutive year with 1,000-plus receiving yards.