Video: Jets' Sauce Gardner Fined For Suplex Tackle on Bills' Stefon Diggs

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner was handed a hefty fine by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during the team's Week 11 loss against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Gardner was fined $10,927 after he suplexed Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the ground in the third quarter of a 32-6 loss. He got called for the penalty and the hit led to a bit of a scuffle between the two squads.

The All-Pro corner made sure to let the world know that his pockets are hurting following this latest fine.

The matchup between Diggs and Gardner is annually one of the best in the NFL and is bound to lead to a couple of heated moments. And while the Bills won the game, Gardner appears to have won this latest battle against Diggs.

Diggs had just four receptions on eight targets for 27 yards.

As for Gardner, he's in the midst of another impressive season during his sophomore campaign. He has helped anchor the backend of a strong Jets defense that has tried to keep the team afloat amid repeated offensive struggles.