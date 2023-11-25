Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Out Injured vs. Raiders; Mecole Hardman Placed on IR

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing several wide receivers for their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Kadarius Toney was ruled out due to hip and ankle injuries, while Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve. Hardman suffered a thumb strain during the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

The two receivers have been serviceable targets for Patrick Mahomes on offense at varying points throughout the year, although they've typically done their best work on special teams.

Hardman spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls with the organization. The 25-year-old then signed with the New York Jets this past free agency, although the Chiefs acquired him in a midseason trade for an exchange of late-round draft picks.

Toney also ended up in Kansas City via trade, joining the franchise in the middle of the 2022 season after he was dealt by the New York Giants. While the former first-round pick hasn't developed into the No. 1 receiver that many expected him to be, he became an efficient punt returner for the Chiefs.

Their absences will leave the team thin at the wide receiver spot on Sunday, though. The Chiefs have failed to find consistent play from their wideouts all year, despite Mahomes delivering another impressive campaign.

Rookie Rashee Rice has been the team's top wide receiver, although he's totaled just 420 yards in 10 appearances. No other wideout on the team has eclipsed 330 yards.

Kansas City's receivers have not only failed to produce, but they've repeatedly come up short in big moments. With the Chiefs trailing by four to the Eagles on the team's final possession of the game, Mahomes threw a bomb that Marquez Valdes-Scantling bobbled before he was unable to secure the catch.